A breakdown of your Halloween forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — Planning on taking your kiddos Trick-or-Treating? Keeping an eye on the radar and bringing an umbrella might be a good idea for many of our West Michigan communities.

Luckily, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s through 6 P.M. However, clouds will continue to increase throughout the day bringing a wave of showers. The shower times continue to shift with each weather model that is released, but as for now it looks like a wave could push through in the afternoon/evening. This rain should remain light, but brining an umbrella along should do the job.

WXMI FOX 17

I've broken down the rain chances and temperatures by times for tomorrow as well. Happy Halloween!