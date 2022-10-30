A breakdown of your Halloween forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — Planning on taking your kiddos Trick-or-Treating? Keeping an eye on the radar and bringing an umbrella might be a good idea for many of our West Michigan communities.
Luckily, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s through 6 P.M. However, clouds will continue to increase throughout the day bringing a wave of showers. The shower times continue to shift with each weather model that is released, but as for now it looks like a wave could push through in the afternoon/evening. This rain should remain light, but brining an umbrella along should do the job.
I've broken down the rain chances and temperatures by times for tomorrow as well. Happy Halloween!