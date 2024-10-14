Watch Now
WATCH: Waterspout forms, hits shore north of Holland State Park

Waterspout over Lake Michigan near Holland, captured by viewer Amy Anspaugh.
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Check out the video our viewer Amy Anspaugh sent in of a waterspout forming on Lake Michigan late Sunday afternoon.

It danced around in the waves north of Holland State Park for a while before hitting the sand, throwing patio furniture around and dissipating as it hit the dunes

