WATCH: Waterspout forms, hits shore north of Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Check out the video our viewer Amy Anspaugh sent in of a waterspout forming on Lake Michigan late Sunday afternoon.

It danced around in the waves north of Holland State Park for a while before hitting the sand, throwing patio furniture around and dissipating as it hit the dunes

Have you ever see one— or do you have pictures/videos of interesting weather around West Michigan?

