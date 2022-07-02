Warmer-than-average temperatures likely through the middle of July

WEST MICHIGAN — If you're a fan of heat, you'll enjoy the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook. Between July 9 and July 15, the Climate Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a warmer-than-average outlook. The average or "normal" high temperature between that time period is 83 degrees. The outlook suggests that high temperatures are likely to be above 83 degrees between July 9 and July 15.

WXMI

In addition to the heat, West Michigan is likely to have slightly above-average precipitation during the same time period. With the month of June producing below-average precipitation, this is a great sign!

WXMI

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast updates.