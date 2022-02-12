Warmer-than-average temperature pattern for the end of February

WEST MICHIGAN — The latest temperature trend from the Climate Prediction Center shares a warmer-than-average pattern for the end of February in West Michigan. For most West Michiganders, this will be a welcome change!

The average high temperature on February 19th is 35 degrees. The average high temperature for February 25th is 37 degrees. This outlook predicts temperatures to be warmer than 35 to 37 degrees for the end of February.

WXMI

While warmer temperatures are on the horizon, a blast of cold air has settled into West Michigan for this weekend. High temperatures this weekend fall to the teens, with a few lower 40s in store for next week.

WXMI

The chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow is associated with the roller coaster temperatures for next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.