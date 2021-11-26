Tracking potential Saturday sticking snow

WEST MICHIGAN — After tonight's dusting / coating of snow for many of us with local amounts greater than an inch, we look to Saturday afternoon and evening for our next chance at sticking snow here in West Michigan. A clipper system diving in from the northwest looks to bring us a 1-2" type of snow.

Take note this system is moving quicker than the maps had indicated in previous days and therefore we are forecasting the quicker arrival of snow on Saturday. Flurries can develop by late morning near the lakeshore and push inland quickly thereafter.

If current indications hold, the late afternoon and evening would see the best snow rates and the prospects for slippery road conditions will be increasing. Stay tuned to future forecasts as additional adjustments certainly may be needed. Additional lake-effect flurries and snow showers are expected into Sunday as well.