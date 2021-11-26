Watch
Weather

Actions

Tracking potential Saturday sticking snow

1-2" of snow possible Saturday afternoon/evening
items.[0].image.alt
WXMI<br/>
AD EURO 1.png
Posted at 7:43 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 19:48:11-05

WEST MICHIGAN — After tonight's dusting / coating of snow for many of us with local amounts greater than an inch, we look to Saturday afternoon and evening for our next chance at sticking snow here in West Michigan. A clipper system diving in from the northwest looks to bring us a 1-2" type of snow.

AD EURO 1.png
AD GFS 1.png

Take note this system is moving quicker than the maps had indicated in previous days and therefore we are forecasting the quicker arrival of snow on Saturday. Flurries can develop by late morning near the lakeshore and push inland quickly thereafter.

AD MAP 1.png
AD MAP 2.png

If current indications hold, the late afternoon and evening would see the best snow rates and the prospects for slippery road conditions will be increasing. Stay tuned to future forecasts as additional adjustments certainly may be needed. Additional lake-effect flurries and snow showers are expected into Sunday as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time