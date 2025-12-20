Weekend Forecast: Wintry Mix Saturday; Colder Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A few icy spots may linger with morning temperatures in the 20s and a few isolated flurries or snow showers. See-saw temperatures continue this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s today and highs dropping back into the 20s on Sunday. A brief period of wet snow/wintry mix is expected tomorrow afternoon with a quick system, but should have minor impacts overall. Breezy conditions continue this weekend as well, with wind chills about 10 degrees lower than actual temperatures both days. The pattern becomes much quieter next week, and much warmer. Starting Tuesday, highs will be in the 40s and even low 50s Christmas Day!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief wintry mix changing to late day light snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. WINDS: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Breezy. Lows in the teens. WINDS: NW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper-20s. WINDS; W-NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40-degrees. Chance of a few rain showers toward evening.

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-40s

