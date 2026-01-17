Weekend Forecast: Periods of Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Several more rounds of snow will be moving through West Michigan over the next several days. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7AM Sunday for Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties, as the heaviest snow today will be in areas NW of Grand Rapids. At times the snow will intensify inland, especially Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Great news for winter weather enthusiasts! But temperatures will drop into the teens in the afternoons next week and mornings in the single digits as even colder Arctic air drains in, with some wind chills falling below -10 Monday evening.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7AM Sunday) Cold with snow showers; heaviest NW of GR. Widespread snow is likely later this evening. Temps: mid-20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7AM Sunday) Widespread snow showers. Lows in the low-20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers early. Snow intensifies afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Even colder with snow showers. Highs in the teens, wind chills below 0.

TUESDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube