Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our 4th of July weekend looks mostly sunny and hot to start, with showers and storms to end. There is also a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY and AIR QUALITY ADVISORY due to higher ozone levels, and watch for pockets of firework smoke to impact breathing levels at night. Try not to operate any gas powered equipment...it helps with air quality here at the surface. Our fireworks forecast looks dry and mostly clear, but warm this evening! Thunderstorm chances build inot Sunday morning, but expected just scattered pockets of rain, some may even stay dry! Watch for feels like temperatures in the mid 90s on Saturday! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. BEACH HAZARD STATEMENTS Ottawa county to the north for 2 to 5 foot waves.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy, Chance of showers/storms. Lows in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. 3 to 5 foot waves expecte

MONDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. A bit cooler and less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

