Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A hot and humid weekend is ahead with highs in the 90s and heat index values between 98 and 105 degrees! We remain under a HEAT ADVISORY through Sunday, and it will likely be extended into at least Monday. There is also a CLEAR AIR ACTION DAY in effect on Saturday for high surface ozone levels and poor air quality. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated! The overall pattern hints at much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Watch out for high waves on Lake Michigan this weekend too! Winds will drive high waves, dangerous for swimming from time to time, and likely small craft advisories for boaters. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35/40

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values 100 to 105. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values 98 to 105.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of an afternoon shower/storm. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

