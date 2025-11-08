Weekend Forecast: Dry Saturday; Taste of Winter Saturday night into Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much of our Saturday will be dry, with rain (or a wintry mix) arriving after sunset. Clouds will quickly thicken, with highs in the mid-40s. Rain or a wintry mix arrives Saturday evening, followed by sharply colder air for Sunday and Monday. Widespread rain-snow will wind down early Sunday, with colder air bringing the first round of Lake Effect Snow Showers for Sunday and Monday. Areas along and West of US-131 will have the best chance for accumulation, with portions of Western Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties likely receiving at least 1-3 inches of snow. The "average" first snow in Grand Rapids is November 8, so this would be right on schedule. Accumulations may be slushy, but are possible! What we actually measure may be different than what falls! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness. Mostly dry daytime. Rain arrives this evening; and changes over to a rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain-snow mix. Watch for slippery spots. Lows near 30. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Early morning rain-snow mix will end. Lake Effect Snow Showers develop in areas West of US-131. Highs only in the mid 30s. Accumulations possible WINTER STORM WATCH (BERRIEN COUNTY - Starting Sunday afternoon)

MONDAY: Much colder with lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Chance lt. wintry mix. Highs near 40-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and not as cold. Highs: mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

