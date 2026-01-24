Weekend Forecast: Dangerously cold Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The frigid air will continue to grip West Michigan through the weekend, with true Polar air sinking into the Great Lakes this morning. An EXTREME COLD WARNING and EXTREME COLD ADVISORY remain in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday. Actual air temperatures this morning have dropped to the -15 to -30 range, which is dangerously cold. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. After morning temperatures well below zero, this afternoon's temperatures will only be in the single digits. winds won't be as strong this afternoon. Sunday features another very cold morning, but double digit high temperatures and increasing snow chances in the afternoon. Lows remain in the single digits next week with highs mainly in the teens, with occasional snow showers each day.

TODAY: EXTREME COLD WARNING and COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 11 am) Cold and breezy at times. Highs near 6 (near record cold). Lows: -5 to -26

TONIGHT: Very cold. Chance lt. snow. Lows 0 to -5

SUNDAY: Windy and cold with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -5

MONDAY: Cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs near 20.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

