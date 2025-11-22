Weekend Forecast; Cool and Quiet; Plenty of Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A cool and quiet weekend is ahead, as mainly dry conditions continue for West Michigan through Monday. Any systems will either be too far north, or too far south for rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than "average" on Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will be a bit breezier and "milder" with mostly sunny skies and highs flirting with 50-degrees. There is a larger system setting up Tuesday into Wednesday, with some much-needed widespread rain likely. This system will be strong enough to draw much colder air into West Michigan starting Wednesday into Thursday (Thanksgiving Day); which could produce some slippery travel conditions for the holiday rush. The colder air lingers with the chance for lake effect snow showers Thursday into Black Friday! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: NW - becoming SW 5 - 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Highs around 50. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing toward evening. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers; Snow may begin to mix in with the rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Much colder with scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs in the mid-30s

