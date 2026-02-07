WEEKEND FORECAST: Cold and quiet; Spotty snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A frigid start to the weekend with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero. An Arctic high will help keep sunshine around during the afternoon, but temperatures only reach the upper teens to around 20. A quick system late Saturday into early Sunday morning will drop around half an inch to an inch of snow, but impacts should be minimal. Sunday will be chilly, in the 20s, but warmer than Saturday. Warmer weather returns next week with a mainly quiet pattern, but we will have to watch for occasional rounds of light snow or wintry mix.

SATURDAY: Very cold. Partly cloudy, isolated lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills: 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late. Accumulation of less than an inch. Lows in the lower 10s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the low-30s.

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube