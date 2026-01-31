Weekend Forecast: Cold mornings, sunny and warmer afternoons

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A dry but chilly weekend is ahead, thanks to an Arctic high moving overhead. The high will help clear clouds out, leaving us with more sun than clouds, but cold air is draining in with it. Highs Saturday will be in the upper teens to around 20, with Sunday's highs in the mid-20s. Sunday morning will be the coldest of the next week with most spots below zero, and wind chills around -10. A few quick clippers will bring occasional rounds of light snow during the next week. The first will be Sunday night into Monday, although the snow amounts look to be light. The morning commute could be impacted by slick spots on the roads. The more impactful system at this time looks to be Thursday/Friday, with heavier snow possible. Temperatures will be warmer this week, in the mid to upper 20s, with mornings in the teens or lower.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens. Winds: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows 0 to -5, with wind chills as low as -10. Wind: NE Light

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY) Partly cloudy with light snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray snow shower. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube