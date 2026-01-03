Weekend Forecast; Cold and quiet. Lt. snow mainly north of Grand Rapids

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Cold air will continue to grip West Michigan this weekend. Conditions will be mostly dry, through an area of lt. snow is likely today, mainly north of Grand Rapids. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid-upper 20s. A quick system overnight Sunday into Monday morning brings 1-2" of snow, so the Monday morning commute could be slick in spots. A weak disturbance could produce a light wintry mix Tuesday; with the chance for some light rain later Thursday. The big story brewing in the week ahead is a return to milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 30s for the majority of next week! Even warmer air could bring rain showers (melting snow!) and highs in the 40s by the end of the week. So, if you love all of the snow that's on the ground, make sure to enjoy it this weekend!

TODAY: Cold and quiet. Lt. snow, mainly north of I-96. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid-teens Winds: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon rain showers or wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chance evening/overnight rain showers. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Milder. Chance rain showers. Highs low-40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and quiet. Highs near 40-degrees.

