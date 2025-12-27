Weekend Forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a quiet and cool Saturday, with another round of rain likely developing later Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, Sunday's precipitation could be mostly rain, with highs back in the low 40s. Sharply colder air arrives later Sunday into Monday, with tumbling temperatures and rain changing to snow later Sunday night into Monday. This colder air will likely grip West Michigan through the end of next week. The colder air will come with periods of snow showers and highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 40 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain likely with highs in the upper-40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow with falling afternoon and evening temperatures. Lows in the 20s

MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Sharply colder. Highs in the low-20s.

TUESDAY: Cold with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: (New Years Eve) Cold with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s

THURSDAY: (New Years Day) Very cold. Highs in the low 20s. Lows in the mid-teens

