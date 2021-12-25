Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Merry Christmas, West Michigan! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in store this evening and tonight, with overnight lows falling into the middle 20s. Clouds are on the increase for Sunday, with our next system arriving late Sunday night into Monday morning. Precipitation will begin as snow, transitioning over to freezing rain and then rain. This will create very slick travel conditions early Monday morning for commutes. Another similar system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Looking for a cool down? Cooler air is showing up on models toward the New Year. Have a safe holiday, and a wonderful weekend!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 20s. Light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds from the north / northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A system moves in, bringing a wintry mix. Initially snow, transitioning to freezing rain and rain. Strong winds from the east / southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an early morning wintry mix/rain chance. Isolated light rain in the afternoon, becoming drier in the evening. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A system develops in the afternoon and evening, with a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube