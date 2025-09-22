Tonight's Forecast; Mild and Muggy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A mild and muggy evening will prevail across West Michigan with just a few isolated showers and thundershowers developing. No severe weather is expected over the next few day, though it an active forecast is expected this week in West Michigan. This more active weather is a big change from the recent dry and warm weather of late. Additional periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected into Tuesday, but will be scattered in nature. An upper low spinning through the Great Lakes this week will keep our weather variably cloudy and slightly cooler, but remaining a bit muggy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. It will not be a wash out though, with many hours of dry time in between rain and storms. Fall officially began at 2:19 P.M. today, with the Autumnal Equinox! Just on cue for the change in seasons, the arrival of a cooler air mass will bring temperatures back to "near normal" levels for the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TONIGHT: Muggy and mild with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Patchy fog early with variably cloudy skies. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

