Tonight's Forecast; Clear and Comfortable Tonight; Warm Week Ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A beautiful sunset is on the horizon across West Michigan, with clear skies and mild conditions continuing through the overnight stretch. Lows will be comfortable, dropping into the upper 50s. It's going to feel like a "mid-Summer" re-run across West Michigan for the next several days, as a huge area of high pressure brings loads of sunshine and unseasonably warm air into the region. Our "average" highs for mid-September are in the mid-70s. After Sunday's highs in the mid-80s, highs will reach the low-mid 80s to start the week; and will soar into the upper 80s to near 90-degrees by the middle of the week. Along with the late season heat, dry, quiet, mostly sunny conditions are expected to prevail. Watch for our drought conditions to worsen this next week. Our next rain chance isn't likely until at least Friday. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny but an isolated shower is possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and cooler. Slight chance shower. Highs in the low-70s.

