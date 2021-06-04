Today's Forecast: Working towards full sunshine, breezy winds and warm temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A weak disturbance continues to exit early this Friday morning as West Michigan slowly decreases an increased cloud cover and washes away any lingering showers. By this afternoon sunshine will increase and temperatures will reach the mid 80s. The weekend looks considerably warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and increased humidity. Look for continued increased humidity heading into early next week as dew points climb into the 60s near 70 degrees. The warm air may last through much of next week, but we will introduce shower and storm chance each afternoon and evening starting on Tuesday.

TODAY: Clouds early give way to more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Quite humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs near 90 degrees.

