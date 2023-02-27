Today's Forecast: Wintry mix with gusty winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After a sunny end to our weekend, we need to find the ice scrapper again… this morning steady rain showers will move in for communities south of I-96. A rain / freezing rain mix will be possible for our central communities and in our furthest northern counties we can expect snow showers turning to a wintry mix. This winter storm could cause slick travel along and north of I-96 starting late this morning, so plan ahead! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are posted for Allegan, Barry, Eaton, and counties to the north beginning at 7 or 9 A.M. Some areas will see light freezing rain then turn to heavy rain. Others will see up to an inch of snow followed by up to .20" ice accumulations. Winds will be gusty up to 40 mph through the afternoon as well. Tuesday skies clear a bit, with temperatures sticking in the 40s. Another chance for rain and snow is possible on Wednesday. Quiet and dry skies are expected again Thursday, before another winter system moves into the Great Lakes Friday. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Wintry mix, rain and snow showers. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are posted for Allegan, Barry, Eaton, and counties to the north beginning at 7 or 9 A.M. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy, out of the east at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Breezy east winds 10 – 15 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with light rain or snow showers earlier in the day. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

