Today's Forecast: Wintry Mix with cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the next few days. Our system is arriving early this morning, initially bringing rain showers. We are kicking off with a warm to cool spread of temperatures from south to north. Once met with cold air more north, the rain will work to transition over to snow closer to I-96. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 1 to 3 inches of wet snow by tonight. A messy mix of rain and snow will linger through Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry. A mix of rain and snow makes a comeback on Sunday, with a stray sprinkle or flurry possible early on Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A wintry mix of rain and snow. Mostly rain near I-94, mostly snow near I-96. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northeast/east at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to isolated rain / snow mix. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: An isolated mix of rain and snow possible in the morning. Becoming dry and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A scattered mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. An early stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

