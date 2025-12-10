Today's Forecast: Wintry mix turns back to snow, breezy

From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: The pattern remains unseasonably cold and active this week. A WEATHER READY ALERT continues overnight into Wednesday for a wintry mix, with the best chance of temperatures above freezing and more rain than snow south of I-96. From I-96 and north, it will be all snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued through 4 p.m. Wednesday for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Newaygo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Ionia counties for 2-5" of new snow and an icy glaze. Anywhere there is the changeover to rain, will result in dangerous travel conditions as temperatures crash back below freezing Wednesday night. More on and off snow chances, and slick spots on the roads, are expected into the weekend.

wxmi

TODAY: Wintry mix likely with rain & mix in the morning. All snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s early, falling temps in the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with temps back in the upper teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Snow showers late. Highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs in the low 20s. Chance snow showers, especially in the morning.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow showers possible. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Cold, with chance snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube