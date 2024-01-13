Today's Forecast: Winter storm warnings continue...more snow and wind

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A major winter storm continues to impact West Michigan through today, expected to bring more widespread snow showers and strong winds. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for most of West Michigan through 7:00 P.M. this evening. Click here for more information about the winter storm. This is a HIGH IMPACT EVENT with moderate to major interuptions! Snow totals between Friday and Saturday will range between 8" to 12". Isolated locations could receive more. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air tonight and Sunday with accumulating lake effect snow. Additional snow will add up tonight, Sunday, and Monday due to persistent lake effect. An additional 4" to 8" of snow will be likely through Sunday (especially along/west of U.S. 131) with isolated higher amounts possible. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. Another 1" to 3" likely. Highs in the lower 30s early, then gradually falling into the upper 20s. upper 20s. Winds northwest/west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40-45. Winds chills in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, with lake effect. Another 3" to 6" likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the teens. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, windy, and Arctic cold with lake effect snow. Another 1" to 3" accumulation. Highs in the teens. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds chills below zero in many area, and between -15 to -25 along/south of the I-94 corridor.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Arctic cold, and breezy with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

