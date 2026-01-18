Today's Forecast; Winter Storm Warning starting at 4PM

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4PM Sunday though 7AM Tuesday for most of West Michigan, as an arctic cold front will generate heavy lake effect snow showers and near-blizzard conditions. Temperatures will drop into the teens in the afternoons early next week, with mornings in the single digits as even colder Arctic air drains in. Wind chills will drop well below zero later Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (4PM through 7AM Tuesday) Scattered snow showers early. Snow intensifies afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER STORM WARNING (4PM through 7AM Tuesday) Heavy snow and gusty winds. Blizzard-like conditions.

MONDAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (4PM through 7AM Tuesday) Even colder with snow showers. near blizzard conditions Highs in the teens, wind chills below 0.

TUESDAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (ending at 7AM Tuesday) Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

