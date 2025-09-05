Today's Forecast: Windy with reinforced cooler air

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Temperatures will be hovering at mid-October levels the next few days, with potential for near record cool highs again Friday and Saturday. That means low to mid 60s during the day and 40s at night! It will also be very breezy, with winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph most days and gusts up to 40 mph possible on Friday. The colder air will linger into the weekend, with an isolated shower possible tonight and Friday with a reinforcing cold front. At this point, the weekend is looking mainly dry and cool, although an isolated shower or two will be possible on Saturday. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and GALE WARNING is in effect for 8 to 12 foot waves along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and cool with scattered showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph inland and 45 mph along the lake.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, continued cool. Slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube