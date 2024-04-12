Today's Forecast: Windy with A.M. rain, some P.M. clearing late

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Grab your rain coat if you plan to step outside today! Winds will ramp up today from the northwest. The strongest wind gusts will be along the lakeshore, where high wave heights are anticipated. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of West Michigan from 8 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday due to wind gusts up to 50 mph. Winds diminish Friday night and cloud cover will break up, making way for a sunny Saturday! Most of the weekend will be dry and sunny, however there is a chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Sunday morning. Plan ahead for a stellar Monday. Your workweek begins with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, blustery, and cool with rain likely...mainly in the morning through about midday. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. West-northwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph..

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs around 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

