Today's Forecast; Windy and Wet

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Grab an umbrella as you head out the door today, as a powerful storm system will create windy and wet conditions. Unseasonably warm temperatures will also create significant melting snow, so expect sloppy and slushy conditions. The heaviest rain arrives mid to late afternoon, with most locations likely to receive around half an inch of rain. Rain changes to snow in the evening as sharply colder air moves in on the back side of the is on storm system, with temperatures tumbling into the low 20s Friday morning. Be prepared for icy conditions later this evening and tonight into early Friday, as temperatures crash behind the front. Scattered snow showers continue Friday morning, with highs back in the 20s. This time around, the much colder air mass will be temporary. The pattern becomes much quieter starting this weekend, with highs back in the 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will likely remain "near average" with no major storms on the horizon for much of Christmas week.

TODAY: Windy and wet with widespread rain showers for most of the day. Highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Falling temperatures will lead to flash-freezing, with rain changing to snow showers. Lows around 20.

FRIDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY Windy and much colder. Icy morning commute. Scattered snow shower. Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph (& Gusty) Wind Chills: 5-10 degrees

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few flurries. Highs in the mid- 30s.

SUNDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40-degrees

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

