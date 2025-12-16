Today's Forecast; Windy and Not as Cold

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Arctic air that has gripped West Michigan has finally retreated; opening the door for a much "milder" pattern to unfold for the next couple of days. Watch for icy spots this morning, but with temperatures will likely approach of get above freezing this afternoon! Wind from the south will bring a much milder air mass into the region starting today. Highs this afternoon will climb up to around or a touch above freezing; with highs reaching the mid-30s Wednesday, and 40s by Thursday! Today and tomorrow will be dry but still breezy at times. The next storm system arrives Thursday, starting as rain during the day and helping to melt much of the snowpack, as the rain will come along with high temperatures in the low-40s. A "flash freeze" is likely Thursday night into early Friday, as temperatures crash back below freezing as the cold front swings through in the evening. Scattered snow showers are likely to develop late Thursday night into Friday as the sharply colder returns, with highs back in the 20s. This time around, the much colder air mass will be temporary The weekend should be quiet, with highs back in the 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will likely remain "near average" next weekend into Christmas week.

TODAY: Watch for icy patches early. Windy and "warmer". Partial sunshine returns. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph (Gusts to 25 mph)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance few sprinkles. Steady temps in the low 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers for most of the day. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Falling temperatures will lead to flash-freezing, with rain changing to snow showers. Lows falling into the teens.

FRIDAY: Colder again with a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few flurries. Highs in the mid- 30s.

SUNDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

