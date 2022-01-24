Today's Forecast: Widespread snow with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another clipper system pushing in throughout this morning leading to widespread accumulating snowfall. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for Muskegon, Oceana counties plus a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Allegan, Ottawa and Van Buren counties from 4 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall across most of West Michigan with the highest totals look to be along the lakeshore as lake effect snow will continue into Tuesday. Travel conditions will be slick for the start of the work week with low visibility possible. Wednesday, we get a break with some sunshine. Thursday, we expected another clipper system to move in with lingering lake effect snow behind it for Friday. Stay tuned for specific details later in the week. Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Widespread snow will last through the evening. Lake effect snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday. An additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Northwest wind around 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Highs in the middle 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. North northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the single digits.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the middle to upper teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for more widespread snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

