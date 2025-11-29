Today's Forecast; Widespread Snow Moving In

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Snow will overspread the area today from the southwest as an impressive winter storm system moves into West Michigan. The morning will begin with just flurries and lt. snow, but the snow will become heavier and steadier as the day progresses. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly Saturday by mid-afternoon into Saturday night as a significant winter storm system moves into the region with widespread heavy snow. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the weekend. Snow totals will be 6-12" area wide, and travel will be difficult not just in West Michigan, but across the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest regions. Expect significant delays for post-Thanksgiving travel. Next work week features more cold days with highs at or below freezing, with a several periods of lake effect snow showers.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING. Quiet start. Snow developing by mid-morning, becoming widespread and heavy. Highs near 30-degrees. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER STORM WARNING Widespread heavy snow continues. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: WINTER STORM WARNING. Heavy snow tapering down by noon. Afternoon lake effect snow likely. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees

THURSDAY: Cold, chance light snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees

FRIDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

