Today's Forecast; Widespread rain

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Big changes are on the horizon in West Michigan's weather. Widespread heavy rain is likely today, with some locations picking up 1-2" of rain. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for early Sunday for areas northeast of Grand Rapids for the potential for a period of freezing rain. At this point, Sunday's precipitation will be mostly rain, with highs approaching 50-degrees. As we dry out this evening and tonight, temperatures will crash; leading to a potential "Flash Freeze" of all wet surfaces. Snow quickly arrives by early Monday morning, with very strong winds. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Sunday night through Monday evening for several inches of snow and strong winds. Travel will be challenging Monday, as near blizzard conditions are likely. This colder air will likely grip West Michigan through the end of next week. The colder air will come with periods of snow showers and highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Widespread rain; heavy in some locations. Highs near 50-degrees. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: "Flash Freeze" possible, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Snow develops by early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH begins late Sunday evening. Winds: W-SW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: WINTER STORM WATCH (Late Sunday night through Monday evening) Widespread snow, gusty winds; near blizzard conditions at times. Temps: in the low-20s.

TUESDAY: Cold with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: (New Years Eve) Cold with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s

THURSDAY: (New Years Day) Very cold. Highs in the low 20s. Lows in the mid-teens

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

