Today's Forecast; Weekend Showers and Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An active weekend of weather will feature periods of showers and storms, with locally heavy periods of rain likely as a powerful cold front and strong low pressure system works through the region. A few thunderstorms are possible later Saturday as well, with some stronger winds of 40-50 mph possible toward the I-94 corridor Saturday afternoon and evening. The heaviest, most widespread rain will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Totals will be around 1-2" for the weekend for most areas, with isolated higher amounts! This much-needed rain to help chip away at the moderate to severe drought that has built into most of the Lower Peninsula. Sunday will be a cool and blustery day, with wind gusts that could be 30-40 mph in the afternoon. The active weather continues next week, with additional rain periods of rain as a much cooler pattern sets up for the region.Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and mild with rain showers likely. Some thunderstorms possible. *Several dry hours late morning through late afternoon* Highs around 70. WINDS: S-SW 15-25 mph *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY*

TONIGHT: Widespread heavy rain. Lows in the low 50s WINDS: SW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Windy and much cooler with scattered rain showers. Windy with gusts over 40 mph possible. Highs in the upper 50s. *GALE WARNING*

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers early. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cool, with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs near 60

