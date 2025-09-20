Today's Forecast; Weekend Rain Chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a very dry month, scattered showers and thunderstorms will finally arrive at times over the weekend. Each day will feature several dry hours, but you will want to keep an umbrella handy. Saturday's highs will again climb into the low 80s, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness. A dry morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region for Sunday. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but much of the workweek will feature dry conditions. Fall officially begins 2:19 P.M. Monday, with the Autumnal Equinox! Just on cue for the change in seasons, we will be saying "good-bye" to this stretch of late-Summer weather with the arrival of a "fall-feeling" air mass. Temperatures will be back to "near normal" levels for the week ahead, with highs in the low-70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Another warm day! Clouds thicken with showers and thundershowers developing mid-late afternoon into the evening hours. Highs in the low-80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Few thundershowers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

