Today's Forecast: Warmer with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect a quiet start to the day as we will see plenty of sunshine today with temperatures back in the 80s. Sunday and Monday still look to be the warmest days of the next 7 with highs in the lower 80s plus sticky humidity. Showers and storms make a return to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures cool substantially by midweek when highs may struggle to reach the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Have a great weekend!

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Now on Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the equinox.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing p.m. clouds with scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and scattered storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 70 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

