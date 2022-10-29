Today's Forecast: Warmer than average and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Patchy fog and potentially even some frost kissed grass will start our Saturday morning. Temperatures are starting off cooler, but we'll see them rise to the 60s today, and there will hardly be a cloud in the sky. Clouds creep in late Saturday night, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday. The chance for rain develops late in the evening and overnight Sunday, with showers arriving from the southwest. Any chance for rain will initially be towards I-94, with a better chance for widespread showers overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Rain sweeps out of West Michigan Monday afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies for HALLOWEEN trick-or-treating! Temperatures will be in the 50s for Halloween. We're in for a warmup with sunshine and lower to middle 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds are light out of the south-southeast.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with patchy fog development. Lows reach near 40 degrees. Light winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early. Clouds thicken late with the chance of showers overnight. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

MONDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

