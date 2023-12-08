Today's Forecast: Warmer & breezy with a mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for a wave of warmth on today! High temperatures will climb to the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next weather pattern shift arrives on Saturday. A system is likely to bring light scattered rain showers on Saturday, producing about a quarter of an inch or less of rain accumulation. Colder air will wrap in overnight Saturday and into Sunday, transitioning rain over to snow. Snow accumulation is likely to be limited on Sunday, with isolated lake effect snow bands taking over for Monday leading to an inch or less of accumulations. Winds may ramp up a bit, too! Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures right before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, unseasonably warm with a strong southwesterly breeze. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain showers. Strong winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts will range up to 40 mph. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers transitioning to snow showers early. Highs in the lower 40s around midnight, then falling into the 30s during the day.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few lake effect flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

