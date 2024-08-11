Today's Forecast: Warmer air, still breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The cooler, mainly dry, comfortable stretch of weather starts to wrap on Sunday as temperatures start warming back up. Normal highs are in the lower 80s, and we expect readings mainly in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. There's only a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle tonight and Saturday as cooler air moves in aloft and creates the chance for an instability, but most will stay dry. There is a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK both today and tomorrow for swimmers on Lake Michigan. Swimming is NOT advised. Also, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remains in effect through Saturday night. Boaters should exercise caution with waves running at least 3 to 5 feet. Our next best rain chance isn't until Thursday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, still breezy, and cool with a pop-up shower possible in the early morning. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A few inland pop-ups possible in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube