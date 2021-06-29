Today's Forecast: Warm & muggy with scattered showers and possibly strong storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms are expected today as we sit in the warm sector of a system leading to some storms possibly on the stronger side mainly this afternoon and evening. The marginal risk for severe weather continues into today across all of West Michigan. The main threats include gusty winds and heavy downpours. A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning but much of Wednesday is to see dry conditions along with a good deal of sunshine. One final upper-level disturbance drops southward across the Great Lakes on Thursday and could have enough lift with it to provide for a few additional afternoon showers. Drier and less humid weather looks to assemble thereafter for Friday and the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Temperatures start to pick up the pace by Sunday and Monday with readings perhaps returning well into the mid/upper 80s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80 to the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few storms possible. West southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the morning; otherwise, dry. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

