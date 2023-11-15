Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, mild, pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Breezy conditions and mild temperatures are in the forecast for West Michigan today with a few passing clouds this morning. Plan on spending plenty of time outdoors today and tomorrow with high around 60ish both days. Mostly sunny skies are in store both days with a gradual increase in cloud cover Thursday afternoon/evening. A cold front is set to pass on Friday morning, bringing scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend and next week. Our long-range forecast has cooler air hanging around for Thanksgiving. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Firearm deer season begins! Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds southwest-south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Breezy through the day, windy in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph, increasing at 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Stronger at the lakeshore...20 to 30 mph with 40+ mph gusts!

FRIDAY: Windy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Some late day clearing is possible. Falling temperatures, too. Highs after midnight and early morning in the mid/upper 50s, then falling in to the 40s behind a cold front during the day.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

