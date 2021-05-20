Today's Forecast: Warm and somewhat humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today through Saturday we'll be on the northwestern periphery of an area of upper level high pressure. That means while the rain chances aren't zero, they're quite low. Temperatures will be heating up substantially. Expect highs in the mid 80s for the end of the week and rising humidity levels (dew points may get into the 60 - 63 degree range). While it won't be a "mid-summer" Michigan kind of humid, it will be noticeable since it's been cool and dry this past month. Another chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the weekend and early next week. While most of West Michigan could really use a steady rainfall to mitigate the developing drought - our forecast models are not showing that type of widespread precipitation.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, and a bit more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and somewhat humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

