Today's Forecast: Warm and humid with possible stronger storms later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A foggy, warm and muggy start to the day with mainly dry conditions, but a cold front is expected to pass later this afternoon and evening. That front will fire up showers and thunderstorms mainly south and east of the Grand Rapids area. West Michigan is currently under a slight risk for severe storms. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app to stay connected. A few dry and less humid days will follow that system to finish the work week. Temperatures will likely warm into the 80s once again late workweek into next weekend. Summer is not over yet!

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Best chance for showers and storms second half of the day south and east of Grand Rapids. Slight risk for severe storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy south to southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Possible lingering shower. Less humid. Calmer northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Less humid. Calm north winds around 5 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

