Today's Forecast: Warm and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our humidity will ramp up beginning today and stick around for the remainder of the week. Common dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A spotty or scattered shower/t-storm chance enters the picture this afternoon and continues through at least Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide for locally heavy rain. Unfortunately, a number of locations will likely dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity will be spotty to scattered. The warm and above normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Slight chance for an afternoon shower/t-storm. Highs in the middle 80s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest/south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

