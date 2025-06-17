Today's Forecast: Very warm and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a "toasty Tuesday" across West Michigan, as the heat and humidity will be on the increase. High temperatures will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon, with an outside chance a few inland communities will reach 90-degrees for the first time this year! An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible today, but much of the day will remain dry. Today is an Air Quality Alert Day for much of West Michigan, as conditions will create reduced air quality, Showers and storms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday has the best chance for severe storms this week, as the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a large portion of southern Lower Michigan into the Enhanced Risk Area (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. The rest of Central Lower Michigan remains in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Strong winds and locally heavy rain will be the greatest threats with the storms that develop. Any lingering rain will end early Thursday. Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks mostly dry, with highs in the low 80s. A hot weekend is ahead, with mostly dry conditions and highs near 90-degrees both Saturday and Sunday. The overall pattern remains much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Air Quality Alert Day Very warm and more humid, with the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, especially during the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Overnight showers and storms. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Enhanced Risk Severe (SE of Grand Rapids) (Level 3 out of 5) Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Lingering showers end early. Becoming partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated shower not impossible. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! (1st 90-degree day of the season!) Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs near 90.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube