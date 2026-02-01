Today's Forecast; Very cold start; Sunday sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a very cold start to this Sunday, with temperatures -5 to -10. Plenty of sunshine is on tap and will help with a quick recovery, with highs climbing back into the mid-20s. Snow arrives tonight into Monday. A few quick clippers will bring occasional rounds of light snow during the next week. The first will be Sunday night into Monday, although the snow amounts look to be light. The morning commute could be impacted by slick spots on the roads. The more impactful system at this time looks to be Thursday/Friday, with heavier snow possible. Temperatures will be warmer this week, in the mid to upper 20s, with mornings in the teens or lower. In the world of weather folklore, Monday is GROUNDHOG DAY. Tune in to the Fox 17 Morning News to see if "Punxsutawney Phil" sees his shadow and forecasts 6-more weeks of winter. If Phil doesn't see his shadow, it will be an early Spring!

TODAY: Very cold start. Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: becoming S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow likely. Lows in the low-teens. Winds: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY) Widespread morning snow. Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray snow shower. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube