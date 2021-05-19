Today's Forecast: Variable cloud cover with stray showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Increased clouds today with a few showers possible, especially the farther west you travel. The chance for wet weather is a little higher today, but still not a sure thing. It is, however, probably our best chance this week to see rain. Thursday through Saturday we'll be on the northwestern periphery of an area of upper level high pressure. While the rain chances aren't zero during that time, they're quite low. Temperatures will be heating up substantially. Expect highs in the mid 80s for the end of the week and rising humidity levels (dew points may get into the 60 - 63 degree range). While it won't be a "mid-summer" Michigan kind of humid, it will be noticeable since it's been so cool for the past month.

TODAY: A few spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wins south 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube