Today's Forecast: Turning sunny, hot and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another round of hot temperatures near 90 is forecasted this week Monday through Wednesday. High humidity is likely to return as well. While most of this week will be dry and sunny, there's a chance for a stray shower again on Wednesday as a cold front slides through the state. Don't forget summer officially arrives on Tuesday at 5:14 A.M., known as the summer solstice. It's the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours of daylight. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity builds through the day too. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Humid. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, humid, and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

