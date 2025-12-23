Today's Forecast; Tranquil Tuesday; Cool and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to temperatures that are closer to the average highs for this time of year. Morning temperatures are in the 30s in most inland areas, with readings in the low 40s near the lakeshore. Morning cloudiness will give way to some sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach the low-40s. The overall pattern is going to be quiet and milder this week, with a few isolated rain showers possible starting Christmas Eve into early Friday. Temperatures are trending a bit colder for the stretch; with highs near 40-degrees Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A quick shot of colder air is on the horizon for the start of next week, with scattered snow showers and highs in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday. The cold air retreats quickly to the north, with temperatures likely to be even warmer next week; for the week between Christmas and the start of 2026!

TODAY: Morning cloudiness will give way to afternoon sunshine Highs in the low-40s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Colder and quiet. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance shower toward evening. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees.

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40-degrees

FRIDAY: Few morning rain showers or a wintry mix. Highs near 40-degrees

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs around 40-degrees

SUNDAY: Chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s

MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Sharply colder. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Quick cold-shot. Highs in the mid-20s.

