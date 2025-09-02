Today's Forecast; Terrific Tuesday; Sunny and Warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a beautiful Labor Day holiday weekend, the stretch continues with a terrific Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine will prevail, with highs near 80-degrees. This will be the warmest of the week! Average highs this time of year are in the upper 70s. A strong cold front approaches West Michigan tomorrow, ushering in a huge pattern change. Much of Wednesday will likely be dry, with clouds and winds on the increase during the day. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely later Wednesday, likely arriving near or just after sunset and continuing overnight. Sharply colder air will race in behind the front, with temperatures dropping to mid-October levels. That means mid-60s during the day and 40s at night! The colder air will linger into the weekend, with occasional pockets of rain Thursday and again Friday with a reinforcing cold front. At this point, the weekend is looking mainly dry and cool. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Highs near 80. WINDS: S-SW 5-10 mph GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. WINDS: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny early, but the clouds will thicken with rain and thunderstorms building in late day and overnight. Highs in the upper 70s. WINDS: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Morning showers likely, then clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Rain showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry. Slight chance shower mainly along the lakeshore. Remaining cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

