Today's Forecast: Temperatures rebound with mostly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cold air retreats to Canada as southwest winds blow in a warmer breeze. It will feel like a heat wave this weekend as temperatures rebound to the middle to upper 30s on today and Sunday. A system will be passing through Northern Michigan this weekend. We could see some of the cloud cover of the passing system, but none of the precipitation. Moments of sunshine are possible both weekend days! Snow will melt at a solid rate, so expect a slushy and wet ground into next week. Your workweek kicks off with some sunshine on Monday. Cloud cover increases for Tuesday, along with the chance for scattered rain showers as temperatures soar to the 40s. A transition from rain over to snow is possible next Thursday as temperatures fall back to the 30s. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s. Breezy. Winds south-southwest between 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds from the west-southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of scattered light rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of a transition from rain over to snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

